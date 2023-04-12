News you can trust since 1845
NHS Forth Valley manager's digital dexterity puts her 'online' for national award

A manager at NHS Forth Valley is in the running to receive a national award for her central role in allocating shifts to staff electronically rather than manually.

By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Nicola Riddell, NHS Forth Valley’s eRoster manager, has made the final of the Health Service Journal’s Digital Awards in the Digital Leader of the Year category.

She made the shortlist for helping develop an eRostering system, moving away from the previous manual allocation of shifts, with the aim to make it easier for

managers to ensure the right member of staff is working in the right place at the right time, bringing benefits to patient care and increasing patient safety.

NHS Forth Valley's eRoster manager Nicola Riddell has made the short list for this year's Health Service Journal’s Digital Leader of the Year AwardNHS Forth Valley's eRoster manager Nicola Riddell has made the short list for this year's Health Service Journal’s Digital Leader of the Year Award
The HSJ Digital Awards celebrates the power of digital products, projects and services to transform care delivery, enhance efficiency, and improve patient outcomes and can provide a springboard for widespread adoption of innovations and initiatives.

Winners will be revealed at two separate ceremonies in June 2023.

