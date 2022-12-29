Linzi Govan’s third daughter, Maci, was born almost 14 weeks early on September 9 this year. Despite the efforts of medical staff in Glasgow and at Forth Valley Royal the tiny tot lost her fight for survival in the Larbert hospital 18 days later on September 27.

However, thanks to a cold cot in the neonatal ward, Linzi and partner Ryan Shaw, 26, were able to spend time with their tiny daughter before saying their final goodbyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi, 28, was determined to ensure that other parents who found themselves in the same tragic circumstances would also be able to “make memories” with their baby and set herself a fundraising target to purchase another cot for the unit.

Linzi Govan and partner Ryan Shaw, along with daughter Amelia, 2, handed over a cold cot to the neonatal unit last week. Pic: Michael Gillen

By hosting one event and thanks to the support of family, friends and the community in Letham where they live, they were able to give the early Christmas gift to the unit staff.

Linzi and Ryan, along with two-year-old daughter Amelia, returned to FVRH on December 22 to hand over the cot in memory of little Maci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cold or cuddle cot is a refrigerated cot that allows parents to spend more time with their deceased baby than would otherwise be possible. It helps parents to bond with their baby and aids the grieving process.

Linzi, a support worker who is also mum to Lily, six, said she would never be able to thank the neonatal team for all their support, saying even after Maci’s passing she was still able to pick the phone up and speak with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi Govan hands over a cold cot to the neonatal unit senior charge nurse Pamela Connolly. Pic: Michael Gillen

The family were already aware of the great work the medical team do as Amelia spent the first weeks of her life there when born nine weeks premature in 2019. She spent 25 days in the unit after her birth weighing 4lbs 1oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were expecting a long journey with Maci,” said Linzi, “but we never expected her to die. We knew she was a very sick baby but thought after Amelia pulling through it would be similar this time.”

Maci was born, weighing only 1lb 13oz, in the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow after Linzi experienced bleeding and her waters broke as it can offer specialist support for babies born before 28 weeks. However, the couple’s little one was transferred to FVRH when she reached 28 weeks where she appeared to be making progress despite being very sick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi said: “We got a call at 3am on the 27th to say that Maci was needing some support from a ventilator and she may be transferred back to Glasgow. We rushed to Forth Valley but her condition worsened and she was too sick to transfer. They resuscitated her three times but it became apparent that she couldn’t survive.

"She put up a good fight for two weeks and four days but couldn’t fight any more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, thanks to the cold cot the young parents were able to spend valuable time with their little one. “We got to make our memories in those few days,” added Linzi. “We bathed her, took handprints and throughout it all the neonatal staff were outstanding. They are still giving support now and I can pick up the phone knowing they will be there for me.”

Linzi said the NHS staff even came to Maci’s funeral which was held in Falkirk crematorium before an interment at Airth cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It was because of their tremendous support that I wanted to do something to help others who face this. I organised a psychic night in Airth Venue on November 16 with medium Jim Clark and together with the raffle on the night we raised £1500. We also had £300 of donations from Maci’s funeral and £200 from another raffle. Ryan’s football team, Woodland Amateurs, donated £450.”

Linzi said she would never be able to thank everyone enough for all their support and it has meant so much to the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad