NHS Forth Valley launch new travel vaccine clinic at Falkirk Community Hospital

Instead of having to make an appointment at a GP practice for travel-related vaccines, most local people will now be able to attend a new travel vaccination clinic based at Falkirk Community Hospital as well as still being able to access a number of private travel vaccination services available.

Some travel vaccines are free on the NHS to protect against diseases being brought into the country, including: Revaxis (diphtheria, tetanus and polio); typhoid; hepatitis A; and cholera. However, you will be charged for these travel vaccinations: hepatitis B; Japanese encephalitis; tick borne encephalitis; meningococcal ACWY; and rabies.

Anyone who requires a Yellow Fever vaccination will be directed to a registered Yellow Fever Centre to access this vaccination and those who require a course of treatment to protect against malaria will be given advice and guidance on where to purchase this.

The new travel health clinic is intended to help those jetting off abroad. Pic: National World

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s Immunisation Team manager, said: “As part of the Scottish Government’s national Vaccine Transformation Programme, NHS Forth Valley has introduced a new Travel Health Service which replaces the travel health advice and vaccination service previously provided by local GP practices. The new service provides a range of vaccinations which are available for free on the NHS, as well as number of travel vaccinations which are available to pay for on a private basis.

“Our Travel Vaccination hub is based at Falkirk Community Hospital and staffed by a team of highly trained immunisation nurses with specialist experience in travel health and medicine.”

People can check which vaccinations or medications they require for travel by visiting the NHS Scotland’s Fit for Travel website. They can then complete a questionnaire on the travel health section of the NHS Forth Valley

website to book a vaccination appointment at the new clinic at Falkirk Community Hospital.

They will be contacted within five working day for a telephone consultation to discuss travel plans and arrange an appointment. The clinic is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 7pm for pre-booked appointments and people are urged to book their travel vaccinations at least six to eight weeks in advance of travel. Non-NHS travel vaccinations required must be paid for in advance by credit or debit card.