NHS Forth Valley: Larbert hospital first in Scotland to offer TULA treatment for bladder cancer

The procedure, known as TULA (Trans Urethral Laser Ablation), enables abnormal tissue in the bladder to be removed under a local anaesthetic in a clinic setting, removing in many cases the need for a general anaesthetic.

It involves examining the bladder using a camera on a thin flexible tube that uses laser treatment to remove any tumours or suspicious areas. TULA usually takes between ten and 20 minutes to complete and most patients are able to go home on the same day.

Gavin Lamb, NHS Forth Valley consultant urologist, said: “TULA has been a revelation as it can be used as an alternative to standard diathermy treatment, a less reliable and well tolerated treatment, which uses heat to destroy a tumour. Almost all the patients who have experienced the previous treatment have commented on how much better their treatment experience has been with TULA. Also, because it is so well tolerated, we have been able to treat much larger tumours that, in the past, would have required a general anaesthetic.

From left, Leanne Hamil (Urology Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist), Mr Gavin Lamb (Consultant Urologist), Lynda Brown and Eva Cadenhead (Staff Nurses) in the urology department in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"Managers and clinical staff have worked hard to get this new TULA service in place, and I am delighted by how much our patients are benefting from its availability.”

Leanne Hamill, urology advanced clinical nurse specialist, is one of the first nurse cystoscopists in Scotland who has been trained to use the new laser treatment.

She said: "Previously patients had their treatment for bladder cancer performed under a general anaesthetic which required a day or overnight stay in hospital. However, TULA allows us to avoid general anaesthetics for many patients, particularly those with multiple health conditions where undergoing a general anaesthetic carries greater risks.