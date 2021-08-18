NHS Forth Valley issues 'think carefully' A&E attendance message
Residents of Forth Valley have been urged to “think carefully” before attending A&E in order to receive the care they require.
The region’s health board has asked members of the public not to descend on such services en masse – unless attendance at an accident and emergency department is absolutely vital.
NHS Forth Valley took to social media to remind Facebook users of the alternatives that are available.
An NHS FV statement read: “Think carefully before going to A&E.
“If your condition isn’t life-threatening, you should call NHS 24 on 111, day or night, to access the right care.
“Or contact your GP practice during the day. If it’s an emergency, you should still call 999 or go straight to A&E. More info at NHSinform.scot/right-care #RightCareRightPlace.”
An NHS 24 spokesperson said: “NHS 24 will help you get the right care in the right place, often closer to home and without the need to go to A&E.
“This may include a phone or video consultation.”