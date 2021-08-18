NHS Forth Valley issues 'think carefully' A&E attendance message

The region’s health board has asked members of the public not to descend on such services en masse – unless attendance at an accident and emergency department is absolutely vital.

NHS Forth Valley took to social media to remind Facebook users of the alternatives that are available.

An NHS FV statement read: “Think carefully before going to A&E.

The public are being asked only to attend services like Forth Valley Royal Hospital's accident and emergency department if it's absolutely necessary. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“If your condition isn’t life-threatening, you should call NHS 24 on 111, day or night, to access the right care.

“Or contact your GP practice during the day. If it’s an emergency, you should still call 999 or go straight to A&E. More info at NHSinform.scot/right-care #RightCareRightPlace.”

An NHS 24 spokesperson said: “NHS 24 will help you get the right care in the right place, often closer to home and without the need to go to A&E.

“This may include a phone or video consultation.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.