NHS Forth Valley issue warning about vaccination scam calls
An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a scam phone call from someone claiming to be from Public Health, asking individuals about their vaccination status.
"The number reported in one case was 07441 472225, which has been flagged online as a known scam number. Please be aware, legitimate NHS authorities will never ask for personal or medical information over the phone in this manner.
“If you receive such a call, do not share any personal details. Hang up immediately and report the call. Stay safe and be cautious of unsolicited calls asking for personal or health information.
"If in doubt people can contact their GP practice or local health board directly using official contact details.”
Do not attempt to engage with the caller and instead contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or vist www.actionfraud.police.uk for more information.