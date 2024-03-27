Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With demand expected to be very high across hospital, social care, primary care and community health services, NHS Forth Valley officials want people to be able to access care in the most appropriate place.

They are urging people to check they have an adequate supply of prescription medicine as GP practices will be closed for two days on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1.

However, a number of local pharmacists across Forth Valley will be open on the Easter public holidays and they can provide healthcare advice and treatment for many common health conditions. Through Pharmacy First, they are also able to provide free treatment for a wide range of common health conditions without a GP prescription. These include urine infections, conjunctivitis, skin conditions (such as eczema, dermatitis and reactions to insect bites) skin infections and thrush.

Many pharmacists will be open over the Easter holiday weekend. Pic: Contributed

Details of local pharmacy opening times during the Easter period are available here

Anyone needing urgent health advice when their GP practice is closed should call NHS 24 on 111 as they can provide advice, arrange a consultation with a local healthcare professional or organise an appointment for you to be seen at a local GP out-of-hours or Minor Injuries Centre.

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Stirling Health and Care Village will remain open every day over the Easter holiday period. It can treat adults and children over the age of one for cuts and grazes, minor burns, sprains and strains. It can also help with minor eye and ear injuries, arrange X-rays and treat broken bones, including broken ankles and wrists.

People should phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending the MIU so they can speak direct to a local healthcare professional. This may avoid the need to travel to the unit or enable them to get an appointment so they don’t need to wait to seen when they attend.

The Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is there to treat those with serious illnesses and injuries, like suspected heart attacks, strokes and breathing difficulties, who require emergency care. Anyone with a non-life-threatening injury or illness, who requires urgent healthcare or advice, should call NHS 24 on 111, day or night, to access advice and treatment as quickly as possible.