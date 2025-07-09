NHS Forth Valley hospital workers to be balloted over Serco pay change

Hospital workers in Forth Valley will be balloted for strike action over changes to their pay frequency.

Unison, the largest health union, has notified private sector NHS contractor Serco of its intention to issue formal strike ballots to around 600 workers.

Serco wants to shift all their staff to monthly pay in a bid to standardise its system.

However, the union says that this will force low paid workers to stretch a week’s wages across a month, increasing the risk of debt and missed bills.

Around 600 staff who work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are affected. Pic: Michael Gillen

Unison say that cleaners, porters, caterers and others at NHS Forth Valley are already struggling to make ends meet and could face increased financial hardship if Serco implements the change.

Karren Morrison, Unison NHS Forth Valley branch secretary, said: “We are doing everything we can to find a solution, but we still have no guarantees that Serco are listening to low paid NHS staff.

“Staff do not want to go get into debt for a change they never asked for. These are low-paid cleaners, porters, caterers who are already struggling to make ends. It’s unfair to put them through this stress and anxiety.

“There is still time for Serco and NHS Forth Valley get around a table with us to find a solution.”

A survey carried out last month by the union said that eight out of ten Serco employees (86 per cent) don’t feel well informed about the proposal; over two-thirds (67 per cent) say moving to monthly pay would cause major financial difficulty; and only one in 20 (five per cent) believe an interest-free loan would help them manage the transition.

The union added that 83 per cent of the employees said they are willing to take part in collective action if Serco imposes this change “unfairly”.

A Serco spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Unison members are balloting for strike action. Our discussions with colleagues and trade unions remain ongoing and we are listening to all feedback received.

"No final decisions have been made whilst consultation meetings are ongoing.

"We continue to help colleagues understand the proposed change and offer support for any transition period agreed. Our trade unions are regularly updated.”