NHS Forth Valley highlight award worthy work of staff throughout the area

The shortlisted finalists in this year’s NHS Forth Valley staff awards have been announced and whittling it down from over 800 nominations was not an easy task.

The big awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 15 and will included a health and wellbeing category to recognise the work of individuals or teams who have helped improve the health and wellbeing of local patients and communities or staff within the workplace.

In the running for that award is the Substance Use Service Team, CAMHS occupational therapists and therapy assistants Tracy Binnie, Sarah Dove, Lorraine Sinclair and Lynsey Marley and senior health improvement officer Aileen Schofield.

