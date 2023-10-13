NHS Forth Valley highlight award worthy work of staff throughout the area
The big awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 15 and will included a health and wellbeing category to recognise the work of individuals or teams who have helped improve the health and wellbeing of local patients and communities or staff within the workplace.
In the running for that award is the Substance Use Service Team, CAMHS occupational therapists and therapy assistants Tracy Binnie, Sarah Dove, Lorraine Sinclair and Lynsey Marley and senior health improvement officer Aileen Schofield.
As for the Inspiration Awards, this year’s finalists are Edward Shaw, consultant psychiatrist for the mental health access and assessment team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH), Anne Todd, clinical assessment nurse at FVRH and Amy White, community mental health charge nurse at Woodlands Resource Centre.