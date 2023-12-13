NHS Forth Valley: Help to stay healthy this winter and over the festive period

People across Forth Valley are being encouraged to plan ahead to help them and their families stay healthy over the festive period.

The national ’Healthy Know How’ campaign encourages people to prepare for winter, provides tips on how to safely manage common winter illnesses at home and provides details of where to access further health advice, if required.

And NHS Forth Valley is encouraging residents to plan ahead, particularly in terms of ensuring they have enough prescribed medication to last over the holiday period.

Andrew Murray, NHS Forth Valley’s Medical Director, said: “Winter is always a challenging time for health services, however, by planning ahead and taking a few simple steps in the run up to the festive period, we can all do our bit to help support the NHS at this busy time of year.

Details of local health services and festive holidays are available in the NHS Forth Valley Winter Zone on the website.

“If you or a family member take’s prescribed medication, make sure there is enough medication to last over the festive holidays. If you need more, please order in plenty of time to ensure your GP surgery and pharmacy have time to organise the prescription, and don’t forget to pick it up before the start of the holidays.

“It’s also a good idea to keep some over-the-counter medicines at home to deal with common winter illnesses so you have them to hand if you need them. If you are unfortunate enough to become ill, you can access health information and advice by visiting the NHS inform website or by calling their helpline on 0800 22 44 88.

“I’d also encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as this is the best way to protect yourself and your family against Covid-19 and flu this winter.”

Details of local health services and support over the winter period, including local pharmacy opening times during the festive public holidays is available in the Winter Zone on the NHS Forth Valley website at www.nhsforthvalley.com/winter

If anyone in your household becomes unwell, know how to check your symptoms. Visit the NHS Inform website for self-help guides and symptom checkers for many common health conditions to help you get the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible.