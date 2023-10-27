People will have an opportunity to quiz health chiefs when NHS Forth Valley’s annual review takes place next month.

Health services across the region will be in the spotlight when the board’s performance for 2022/23 is reviewed on Monday, November 20.

The public session in the afternoon will be chaired by Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, and he will be joined by board members, as well as service and clinical leads.

It takes place in the board room at Carseview House, Castle Business Park in Stirling from 1pm to 2pm.

The annual review will look at all health services in Forth Valley including the acute hospital in Larbert. Pic: Michael Gillen

The public will be able to join in person or online – people are asked to book in advance by registering on the NHS Forth Valley website or calling 01786 457397 during normal office hours.

Questions about local health services can be emailed in advance to [email protected] although staff will not be able to answer queries on specific patient issues on the day. A selection of questions will be answered during the public session and others will receive a direct response after the meeting. People are bieng urged to submit questions in advance by Friday, November 3 ,although people attending the meeting may also be able to ask a question on the day, if time allows.

NHS Valley’s chairperson, Janie McCusker, will give a short presentation outlining key developments over the last year, as well as plans and priorities for the year ahead.

Amanda Croft, NHS Forth Valley’s interim chief executive, said: “The public haven’t been able to attend NHS Annual Review meetings for the last few years due to Covid 19 pandemic so it’s good to be able to open these up to the public once again. This year, to make it even easier to attend, there is also an option to join the meeting online.

“We would also welcome any questions people may have about local health services in Forth Valley. A selection of these will be answered at the public session and any remaining questions will receive a direct reply after the meeting.”