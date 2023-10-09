People are being warned to get persistent symptoms checked out rather than putting it off as part of a Scottish health campaign.

NHS Forth Valley is backing the initiative urging people to get anything which isn’t normal checked.

The Scottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign is back on TV screens and on air to reinforce that GP practices want to know if people, particularly those aged 40 and over, have noticed possible cancer symptoms. This could include unexplained bleeding, unusual lumps or unexplained weight loss.

Statistics show that more people are surviving cancer in Scotland than ever before but finding it an earlier stage can mean there’s more treatment options available and a greater likelihood of living well after treatment.

Susan Davidson, NHS Forth Valley’s clinical nurse manager for oncology services, said: “Finding and treating cancer as early as possible is a priority for the NHS. If you notice something persistent that isn’t normal for you, your GP practice wants to know.

“For most people, it won’t be anything serious, but if it is cancer, finding it at an earlier stage can mean there’s more treatment options available, giving you a better chance of living well again. If you have possible symptoms, please don’t put off making an appointment with your GP practice.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The earlier cancer is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat – and cure – which is why we continue to invest in our Detect Cancer Earlier (DCE) Programme. We would encourage anyone, particularly those aged over 40, with unusual, persistent symptoms to contact their GP practice.”