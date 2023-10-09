News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

NHS Forth Valley: Health chiefs urge people to get possible cancer symptoms checked

People are being warned to get persistent symptoms checked out rather than putting it off as part of a Scottish health campaign.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

NHS Forth Valley is backing the initiative urging people to get anything which isn’t normal checked.

The Scottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign is back on TV screens and on air to reinforce that GP practices want to know if people, particularly those aged 40 and over, have noticed possible cancer symptoms. This could include unexplained bleeding, unusual lumps or unexplained weight loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Statistics show that more people are surviving cancer in Scotland than ever before but finding it an earlier stage can mean there’s more treatment options available and a greater likelihood of living well after treatment.

Most Popular
Scottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign is back on screens and on air to reinforce that GP practices want to know if people, particularly those aged 40 and over, have noticed possible cancer symptoms. Pic: ContributedScottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign is back on screens and on air to reinforce that GP practices want to know if people, particularly those aged 40 and over, have noticed possible cancer symptoms. Pic: Contributed
Scottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign is back on screens and on air to reinforce that GP practices want to know if people, particularly those aged 40 and over, have noticed possible cancer symptoms. Pic: Contributed

Susan Davidson, NHS Forth Valley’s clinical nurse manager for oncology services, said: “Finding and treating cancer as early as possible is a priority for the NHS. If you notice something persistent that isn’t normal for you, your GP practice wants to know.

“For most people, it won’t be anything serious, but if it is cancer, finding it at an earlier stage can mean there’s more treatment options available, giving you a better chance of living well again. If you have possible symptoms, please don’t put off making an appointment with your GP practice.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The earlier cancer is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat – and cure – which is why we continue to invest in our Detect Cancer Earlier (DCE) Programme. We would encourage anyone, particularly those aged over 40, with unusual, persistent symptoms to contact their GP practice.”

Find out more about possible cancer symptoms here

Related topics:PeopleNHS Forth ValleyGP practicesMichael MathesonScottish Government