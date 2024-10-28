NHS Forth Valley has four in the running for Scottish Health Awards 2024

Staff members and volunteers from NHS Forth Valley are in the running for top health awards.

Their efforts to help others have been recognised by being shortlisted for the Scottish Health Awards. A partnership between NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, they recognised the contribution made by health and social care workers across the country.

The local finalists have been nominated in four of the 16 categories with the winners due to be announced in Edinburgh on November 7.

Susan Bannatyne, a speech and language therapist, has been nominated for the Allied Health Professional Award for her support of learners with language and communication differences.

Four local NHS Forth Valley finalists shortlisted for Scotland's Health Awards. Care for Mental Health Award - Ward 5 Nursing Team , Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Volunteers Award, Aaron Smith, Forth Valley First Responders; Unsung Hero Award, Linda Smullen, Breast Clinic Coordinator; Allied Health Professional Award - Susan Bannatyne, Speech and Language Therapist. Pics: Contributed

The judges have been told she works closely with schools to audit collective practice and identifies areas where she can add value. She understands the potential barriers to engagement faced by families and seeks creative ways to overcome them to ensure the children in her care get the right support at the right time.

The Ward 5 Nursing Team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital have been nominated for the Care for Mental Health Award.

This nomination recognises a team from the hospital’s mental health unit that embodies NHS values, serving the most vulnerable in the community. The Ward 5 team “navigates vast complexity and skilfully manages complex physical and mental health conditions simultaneously”.

The nurses work tirelessly to ensure patients are able to maintain their dignity, quality of life and independence as much as possible and have been described as “a truly remarkable team”.

Ross McGuffie is the new chief executive of NHS Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed

Breast clinic coordinator Linda Smullen has been nominated for the Unsung Hero Award for her dedication, compassion and excellence in her role.

Her nomination highlights that her “tireless commitment to both staff and patients make her a cornerstone of the clinic and a true asset to NHS Forth Valley. She treats every patient with empathy, understanding the anxiety and fear that can accompany a potential cancer diagnosis”.

Nominated for the Volunteers Award is Aaron Smith, a member of Forth Valley First Responders.

He was nominated for his commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of patients, carers, and service users of NHS Scotland. Since 2008, Aaron has volunteered countless hours, responding to emergency calls and providing critical care in life-threatening situations.

Over the period of 2022/23/24 alone, Aaron dedicated 922 hours to his role, attending 311 emergency calls.

Ross McGuffie, chief executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “I would like to congratulate all four local finalists and thank everyone who took the time to nominate a local team, service or individual for this year’s national awards.

“Making it to the final is a great achievement and I wish our finalists the very best of luck at the award ceremony on November 7.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Neil Gray said: “Scotland’s Health Awards offer the opportunity to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care to the people of Scotland.

“As well as celebrating the vital contribution that frontline health and social care staff make, these awards also shine a light on those who work so hard behind the scenes in roles that support the services that make a significant difference to people’s lives across Scotland.”