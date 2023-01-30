The picture is similar across Forth Valley with health officials saying it is much higher than pre-pandemic levels as GP workloads have increased by an estimated 20 per cent.

Although there is no one reason for the increase in demand, some is understood to be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic when health services and national screening programmes were paused for a period of time. People were also reluctant to seek help or advice for health conditions which may have become worse over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still many Covid cases, as well as higher levels of flu this year and GPs say they are receiving an increase in calls linked to concerns over Strep A.

GPs are under increased pressure with high demand from patients wishing to be seen. Pic: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

This is all against a backdrop of rising demand due to an ageing population with a range of complex and chronic health conditions.

Polmont GP Dr David Herron, who is the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership clinical lead, said: “GP practices across the area are continuing to deal with exceptionally high levels of demand, often with reduced staffing levels, and are working hard to prioritise appointments for patients who need to be seen urgently.

“Some people might have to wait a bit longer for a routine or non-urgent appointment and we ask for patients support and co-operation in providing GP reception teams with any information needed to help identify those most at need."

The doctor said that phone calls to practices have risen sharply giving patient’s longer waits to get through, and while staff know this can be frustrating, GP teams are working hard to respond to as many calls as possible.

He also encouraged patients to use other means of contact where available, including email and via websites. He urged people to be aware of peak calling times to minimise the waiting time where possible.

Dr Herron added that many health conditions can also be seen and treated by other healthcare professionals with community pharmacies on local high streets able to deal with a wide range of ailments. For mild to moderate mental health issues FDAMH can be contacted directly by calling 01324 671600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There is also a wide range of health information and advice, including symptom checkers available online at NHS Inform. If you feel your problem can be treated by another professional then patients can make direct contact and be assured processes are in place to refer to your GP if necessary.

“Despite the ongoing pressures, GPs and their teams remain committed to supporting local communities and really appreciate the support and understanding of local patients and their families at this very challenging time.”