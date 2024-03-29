NHS Forth Valley: Fracture clinic staff helped by some Star Wars-like equipment
The fracture clinic team have welcomed some new characters to help them with their work – and to keep their patients calm while plaster casts are being removed.
Due to the appearance of the cast saws, the staff thought they looked like droids from Star Wars and decided they all should have names from the film.
The cast saws now not only bear the names of R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and WALL-E, but they also have images attached to them.
They were procured through the medical physics department as part of equipment replacement.
Now they hope that the experience of getting a plaster cast removed will be less frightening for children – and adults – when they return to the Larbert hospital following fractures and other injuries.
