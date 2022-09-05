NHS Forth Valley: Fines for smoking outside hospitals as new law introduced

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New legislation which came into force today means that anyone lighting up outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert or any other hospital across Scotland could face a fixed penalty notice of £50 or a fine up to £1000 if the case goes to court.

The new law applies to NHS hospital settings used for patient treatment and care. It also includes a ban on lighting up beneath overhanging structures.

The move is the latest step in the Scottish Government’s plan to create a tobacco free Scotland by 2034.

A voluntary smoke-free hospital grounds policy was introduced in 2015.

Dr Graham Foster, NHS Forth Valley’s director of public health, said: “People are asked not to smoke anywhere on our hospital grounds and this new law now makes it an offence to smoke anywhere smoke near hospital buildings and entrances.

“Many people who visit our hospitals are particularly vulnerable to the harms and irritations caused by breathing in second-hand smoke. Staff and visitors also find it very unpleasant to have to walk through clouds of smoke so it therefore benefits everyone to keep all areas around hospitals smoke-free.”

In 2014 NHS Forth Valley introduced a tobacco control officer to patrol its hospital sites after complaints from patients and staff about smokers congregating round entrances to its buildings.

Talking about the latest ban, Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Everyone knows that smoking is bad for our health and hospital patients in particular should be protected from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

“This new law is the latest step in our bold plan to make Scotland tobacco-free by 2034 – building on our dedicated stop-smoking services and early intervention measures to stop youngsters picking up the habit altogether.

ASH Scotland chief executive Sheila Duffy said: “Extending current legislation to include outdoor areas will have the positive impact of protecting people from the harmful effects of breathing in toxic tobacco smoke through vents, windows or doorways while they are being treated and recovering in hospital.

“We urge people who smoke to be considerate to ensure hospital patients do not face unnecessary additional risks to their health caused by inhaling harmful substances.”