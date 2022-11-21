NHS Forth Valley has not extended their drop-in vaccination clinics across Forth Valleyto additional eligible groups to encourage people to attend.

Anyone aged 65 or over and those aged five-64 years at clinical risk who have received an invitation but have missed their appointment and unpaid carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed can now attend local drop-in clinics from this Wednesday, November 23 until Sunday, December 4.

Falkirk Community Hospital, Stirling Health and Care Village and Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre are open from 8.30am until 6.30pm.

Drop-in clinics are available for those eligible to get their Covid booster and flu jag

Health and social care staff, as well as care home staff who did not receive their vaccination at work, can also attend without an appointment.