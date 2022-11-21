NHS Forth Valley: Drop-in clinics for those who missed Covid and flu jags
People are being encouraged to boost their protection against Covid-19 and flu this winter by getting vaccinated.
NHS Forth Valley has not extended their drop-in vaccination clinics across Forth Valleyto additional eligible groups to encourage people to attend.
Anyone aged 65 or over and those aged five-64 years at clinical risk who have received an invitation but have missed their appointment and unpaid carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed can now attend local drop-in clinics from this Wednesday, November 23 until Sunday, December 4.
Falkirk Community Hospital, Stirling Health and Care Village and Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre are open from 8.30am until 6.30pm.
Most Popular
Health and social care staff, as well as care home staff who did not receive their vaccination at work, can also attend without an appointment.
In addition, a number of local pharmacies in Forth Valley are also offering appointments for flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations to eligible groups - more details here