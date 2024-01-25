Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shabana Ahmad has submitted and application to NHS Forth Valley to provide pharmaceutical services from 64A Main Street, Avonbridge.

The property was previously a carpet and flooring store.

Ms Ahmad has said she will provide a variety of services from the pharmacy including dispensing of medicines, NHS Pharmacy First Scotland, a medication deliver service, acute medication services, substance misuse services and a service to dispose of sharps.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A consultation process for the new pharmacy is underway. Pic: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also offer smoking cessation, supply of emergency hormonal contraception and provision of gluten free foods.

The proposed pharmacy opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

The consultation which asks people to fill in a questionnaire began on January 15 and runs for 90 days until May 22.