News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

NHS Forth Valley: Consultation on pharmacy for Braes village

Consultation has been launched over a proposal to open a new pharmacy in a Braes village.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shabana Ahmad has submitted and application to NHS Forth Valley to provide pharmaceutical services from 64A Main Street, Avonbridge.

The property was previously a carpet and flooring store.

Ms Ahmad has said she will provide a variety of services from the pharmacy including dispensing of medicines, NHS Pharmacy First Scotland, a medication deliver service, acute medication services, substance misuse services and a service to dispose of sharps.

A consultation process for the new pharmacy is underway. Pic: GettyA consultation process for the new pharmacy is underway. Pic: Getty
A consultation process for the new pharmacy is underway. Pic: Getty
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It would also offer smoking cessation, supply of emergency hormonal contraception and provision of gluten free foods.

The proposed pharmacy opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

The consultation which asks people to fill in a questionnaire began on January 15 and runs for 90 days until May 22.

Then the health board’s Pharmacy Practices Committee will consider if the new pharmacy is “necessary and desirable” before making a decision to grant.

Related topics:NHS Forth Valley