NHS Forth Valley: Consultation on pharmacy for Braes village
Shabana Ahmad has submitted and application to NHS Forth Valley to provide pharmaceutical services from 64A Main Street, Avonbridge.
The property was previously a carpet and flooring store.
Ms Ahmad has said she will provide a variety of services from the pharmacy including dispensing of medicines, NHS Pharmacy First Scotland, a medication deliver service, acute medication services, substance misuse services and a service to dispose of sharps.
It would also offer smoking cessation, supply of emergency hormonal contraception and provision of gluten free foods.
The proposed pharmacy opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.
The consultation which asks people to fill in a questionnaire began on January 15 and runs for 90 days until May 22.
Then the health board’s Pharmacy Practices Committee will consider if the new pharmacy is “necessary and desirable” before making a decision to grant.