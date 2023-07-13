Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alex Rowley has written to the Cabinet Secretary for Health Michael Matheson MSP – who is also the MSP for Falkirk West as the latest figures show “NHS Forth Valley is underperforming the rest of Scotland by a significant margin”.

Mr Rowley noted that this week’s figures show that only 47.6 per cent of attendees were seen within four hours at the Larbert Hospital – the worst figure for any health board in Scotland and the only health board with a figure below 50 per cent.

On top of the extremely low figures to be seen within the four-hour target, 23.7 per cent waited over eight hours and 10.2 per cent waited over twelve hours to be seen – both the worst in Scotland.

Less than half the patients attending Forth Valley Royal's A*E were seen within the four hour target. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Rowley said: “The pressures being faced by staff across our health and social care services are enormous, and not enough support is being provided by the Scottish Government to alleviate those pressures. Whether that be failures in terms of workforce planning or systemic problems within the health board that are being left unmanaged by government, it is clear the people serviced by NHS Forth Valley, and the staff, are being let down.

“The Scottish Government has set a target that 95% of people attending A&E should be seen, admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours. Yet here we have over half of attendees to NHS Forth Valley waiting over four hours, almost a quarter waiting over eight hours and one in ten waiting for over twelve hours. Something isn’t right.

“I have been raising concerns regarding NHS Forth Valley A&E waiting times for over five years, yet the situation seems to continue to get worse. The Scottish Government need to get a grip on this matter, the previous Health Secretary is now First Minister, yet no action seems to have been taken and more and more people are being let down. We need to address why this specific health board is underperforming so drastically compared with all others in Scotland, and so consistently recording some of the lowest figures for A&E waiting times in Scotland.

