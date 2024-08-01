NHS Forth Valley: Bullying culture in local health service has changed say chiefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The culture of bullying at an underperforming health board is beginning to change.

Members of NHS Forth Valley’s board heard this week that work is ongoing to bring about change after it was placed in special measures by the Scottish government in November 2022.

More than 1200 members of NHS Forth Valley staff took part in ‘feedback’ sessions looking at ways to transform the culture from bullying to supportive.

Board members were told of the work by interim chair, Neena Mahal, who insisted that it is “not just a tick box exercise”.

There is a climate of change at NHS Forth Valley offering staff support rather than a bullying environment. Pic: Michael Gillen

NHS Forth Valley was placed under the direct oversight of the Scottish Government in November 2022, following serious concerns about bullying and leadership failings.

There were also problems in several areas of performance, including GP Out of Hours services, unscheduled care, and mental health.

Since then, a government-appointed assurance board has worked with NHS Forth Valley to improve performance and create a culture “where staff can speak up, are listened to, and have their concerns heard and addressed effectively”.

While the board remains in Level 4 of the Scottish Government support framework, many of the action points raised in the assurance and improvement plan have now been completed.

Interim chief executive Amanda Croft told the board that many of the actions that were introduced in the plan have become “business as usual” but are still being monitored.

In June, a comprehensive review was undertaken to identify any outstanding actions and create an updated plan.

The main focus now, members heard, is on the culture and leadership of the organisation.

With an interim chief executive and chair now in post, members heard that much has already changed although they agreed this is not particularly easy to measure.

Ms Mahal told the board that she was confident the organisation has changed and will continue to improve.

“There are very few outstanding actions and some people might think we just have to tick things off and that’s us out of escalation.

“Yes, we do need to complete those actions that are outstanding but there are certain things we will never complete – we can’t just tick the culture box and that’s it all delivered.”

The focus now, she said, is looking at “what’s different, what’s changed and how does it feel for people on the ground?”.

In a separate report to the board, members heard that feedback sessions had given members of staff a chance to share their experiences of the culture and leadership in Forth Valley – a process many found “cathartic”.

As part of the Culture Change & Compassionate Leadership Programme, 1200 members of staff provided feedback, while around 800 members of staff attended a presentation and discussion of the findings.

Members heard there was proportionate representation from the different parts of the workforce apart from nurses, who seemed the most difficult to reach.

Since Forth Valley was put under Scottish Government oversight it has continued to see extremely long waits for Emergency Department treatment and work continues to tackle this.

The changes needed to address the waiting times for emergency treatment will involve a ‘whole system’ approach – including social care and other local services – and a full review of progress is expected in August.

However, good progress has been made in waiting times for psychological therapies, including the CAMHS service for children and young people, which is now seeing more than 95 per cent of referrals within the 18-week target.

Ms Mehal agreed that many challenges still face NHS Forth Valley and the review was about giving “confidence that we are doing things differently”.

“It’s about having confidence that we have the right plans in place to deliver what’s needed going forward,” she said.

She also said it was important to reflect on the experience and learn from it, so a debrief for board members was vital.

“Through adversity always come good things,” she said.