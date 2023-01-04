Statistics reveal that of the 1066 who arrived in the week leading up to Christmas Day, 49.7 per cent were seen within the four hour target. But this is still well below the 95 per cent target set by the Scottish Government.

The figure is an improvement on the previous week when only 38 per cent were seen in the time frame, equalling the worst figures recorded by NHS Forth Valley.

However, the most recent figures from Public Health Scotland, show that 536 patients waited over four hours and of these, 250 waited more than eight hours and 159 of the patients waited more than 12 hours before being treated, admitted or discharged.

Latest figures show an improvement on A&E waiting times in Forth Valley

Looking at the monthly figures for NHS Forth Valley in November 61.4 per cent of patients were seen within four hours, an improvement on the 55.5 per cent figure for the previous month which was also the worst performance by the Larbert hospital in 2022 and also the lowest rate since records began.

FVRH’s emergency unit last met the 95 per cent target in July 2020 when it recorded a figure of 95.7 per cent. However, this was also at the height of the pandemic when the number of people attending A&E departments was down.

