Latest figures show that 57.1 per cent of patients were admitted, treated or discharged within the four hour target set out by the Scottish Government. This is an improvement from the previous week’s 50.5 per cent but still below the Scottish average of 67.9 per cent for the period.

It also means that two out of every five people attending waited over the four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Health Scotland data shows that 422 waited over four hours – the lowest number since the start of November – and compares to 488 the previous week. Of these, 176 waited more than eight hours – down from 204 the week before – and 107 waited over 12 hours, up slightly on the 104 in the previous week.

The team at the Minor Injuries Unit in Stirling Health and Care Village

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked staff across the country for their efforts and said the figures would fluctuate, adding the Scottish Government was doing all it could to help the NHS.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are doing everything we can to help the health service through the remainder of this winter and are providing £8 million to boards to buy 300 new care beds to help alleviate pressure caused by delayed discharge – which continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

He added: “We will continue to see fluctuations in weekly figures over winter and I am grateful to staff for their continued exceptional efforts in the face of sustained pressure.”

Meanwhile, NHS Forth Valley is urging people with minor injuries to attend one of its dedicated units (MIU) rather than the emergency department in the Larbert hospital. There is one in Stirling Health and Care Village, as well as a minor injuries service at FVRH.

They also warned that if you attend ED with a minor injury that is not urgent or requiring immediate treatment you will be triaged and given an appointment for the minor’s service, which may be the next day..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIU staff can treat a vast range of injuries and patients can organise a face-to-face appointment by calling NHS24 first on 111 so they don’t have to wait to be seen when they attend. They can also arrange a video or telephone consultation at home with a minor injury practitioner who can provide urgent healthcare advice and organise an appointment, if required.