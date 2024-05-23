NHS director becomes youngest Scottish Fellow of Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Benjamin Hannan, from Falkirk, is the youngest Scottish Fellow in the society’s history to receive this honour.
The fellowship is exclusively awarded to members of the society who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements in the advancement of pharmaceutical knowledge or exceptional distinction in the science, practice, profession or history of pharmacy.
Being appointed a Fellow by the RPS panel of Fellows is an esteemed honour and is recognised as one of the highest accolades for a member.
Benjamin said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been made a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, and to have been recognised by my peers and the Panel of Fellows in this manner.
"This honour highlights the exceptional environment at NHS Fife, where I am privileged to work alongside dedicated professionals and contribute to a community that values innovation and excellence in pharmacy.”
Benjamin attended Wallace High School in Stirling, before graduating from the University of Strathclyde. He holds postgraduate diplomas and degrees from Queens University Belfast, the University of Sunderland and the University of Birmingham.
Benjamin joined NHS Fife in February 2020 as the health board’s chief pharmacist, acute services. He was appointed as deputy and then director of pharmacy and medicines where he provided leadership and the vision to develop, implement and evolve an innovative programme of redesign and transform the pharmacy service.
He has also been appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management, an accolade awarded to highly experienced senior managers acknowledging their support, management and development of others.
Benjamin has recently been appointed as the director of reform and transformation for NHS Fife.
