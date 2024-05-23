NHS director becomes youngest Scottish Fellow of Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NHS Fife’s director of reform and transformation has been designated as a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) for distinction in the profession of pharmacy.

Benjamin Hannan, from Falkirk, is the youngest Scottish Fellow in the society’s history to receive this honour.

The fellowship is exclusively awarded to members of the society who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements in the advancement of pharmaceutical knowledge or exceptional distinction in the science, practice, profession or history of pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being appointed a Fellow by the RPS panel of Fellows is an esteemed honour and is recognised as one of the highest accolades for a member.

Benjamin Hannan has been designated a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. (Pic: NHS Fife)

Benjamin said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been made a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, and to have been recognised by my peers and the Panel of Fellows in this manner.

"This honour highlights the exceptional environment at NHS Fife, where I am privileged to work alongside dedicated professionals and contribute to a community that values innovation and excellence in pharmacy.”

Benjamin attended Wallace High School in Stirling, before graduating from the University of Strathclyde. He holds postgraduate diplomas and degrees from Queens University Belfast, the University of Sunderland and the University of Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin joined NHS Fife in February 2020 as the health board’s chief pharmacist, acute services. He was appointed as deputy and then director of pharmacy and medicines where he provided leadership and the vision to develop, implement and evolve an innovative programme of redesign and transform the pharmacy service.

He has also been appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management, an accolade awarded to highly experienced senior managers acknowledging their support, management and development of others.