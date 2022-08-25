NHS 24: Health bosses failed to respond to dying Falkirk man's cry for help, claims partner

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Colin McKenzie’s symptoms showing up on their system as “urgent medical emergency”, his case was instead referred to his local health board's out of hours service.

Tragically, Colin’s heartbroken partner of nine years found him unresponsive in his home a few hours after he had made the call for help.

Now Arlene Fox wants his case highlighted so no-one else has to go through the same ordeal.

Arlene Fox who's partner Colin McKenzie died of a heart attack on December 28

She said: “NHS bosses have admitted to me that they killed my partner. They’ve admitted that he should have had treatment.

"It’s negligence as according to them it showed on their computer ‘urgent medical emergency’.”

Colin had called the health service helpline around 7.30am on December 28 last year.

Colin McKenzie died in his Langlees home last December

He told the call handler that he was experiencing chest pains and he was struggling to move his right arm because of the pain.

NHS 24 referred his case to NHS Forth Valley’s out of hours service where he was offered an appointment later that day.

However, Colin, 54, who was unemployed, explained that due to it being the festive period he couldn’t afford to pay for a taxi to take him from his home in Langlees to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

He was advised by staff to contact his GP the following day when the surgery re-opened after the Christmas break.

Arlene, 48, who had been Colin’s partner for almost nine years, said she had been to see him first thing in the morning and walked his dog.

The mum-of-three added: “He was lying on the bed when I left. I tried texting him later to see how he was but when there was no reply I went round to his house about 12.40pm.

"He wasn’t in the bedroom so I thought perhaps he was feeling better, but then I saw him lying on the living room couch.

"I phoned 999 and they asked me if there was any sign of life. I said he was cold to touch. They sent round paramedics straight away but they confirmed that he had gone.”

Arlene made a formal complaint to NHS 24 and since then has had two meetings with its representatives, as well as officials from NHS Forth Valley. The meetings took place in Falkirk Community Hospital.

She said: “According to them they’ve looked into it, there’s a report and it’s all over. But they can’t do this to people.

"Colin phoned for help and nothing was done.

"I’m determined that they have to pay for this. His treatment wasn’t good enough.”

In a statement NHS 24 medical director Dr Laura Ryan said: ‘We offer our deepest condolences and have sincerely apologised to Ms Fox and the family of Mr McKenzie for their loss. As care was provided by both NHS 24 and NHS Forth Valley out of hours service, a joint investigation was carried out and any learning identified for each organisation will be taken forward.’