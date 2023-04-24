News you can trust since 1845
Newcarron Elvis: Care home worker shakes things up with his passion for Presley

A care home worker has channelled the hip shaking prowess of Elvis Presley to win his way through to the finals of a national talent show.

By James Trimble
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST

Craig Smith, a healthcare assistant at Newcarron Court Care Home, in Ronades Road, Bainsford, has done himself and the care home proud at the finals of the Care Sector’s Got Talent competition.

He auditioned earlier this year and was over the moon to make it to the final eight and attend the grand final in Derby Arena on April 20, performing a heartwrenching rendition of Presely classic If I Can Dream to impress the judges.

Craig, whos has worked at Newcarron since 2015, said: “I watched an Elvis film when I was seven-years-old child and since then I've been hooked. I can't believe I

Craig Smith wowed the judges with his Elvis songCraig Smith wowed the judges with his Elvis song
made it to the final it was a really fantastic experience."

A Newcarron Court Care Home spokesperson said: “Care Sector's Got Talent showcases diverse talent from care homes across the UK and the standard of competition is exceptional.

"The event was streamed live on Youtube and Newcarron's act was one of two Scottish finalists who both came from Care Homes operated by Advinia Healthcare. The

other Scottish entry, from Hillview Care Home in Clydebank, scooped the top prize!

"The four expert judges were wowed by Craig's performance and he received some amazing comments. One judge remarked that his performance was ‘soulful, intense and sung fantastically well’, while another judge joked ‘Elvis hasn't left the building he's just moved to Falkirk’.”