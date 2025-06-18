New unit at FVRH is 'major step forward' in dealing with frailty

Frail and elderly patients are now being treated at a new unit in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Medics say the new 23-bed frailty unit within its acute assessment unit, is already showing promising results in improving care and outcomes for patients.

As people get older the body’s reserves and resilience diminish as part of the ageing process, meaning they are less able to recover quickly after an illness, infection or accident. This often leads to even relatively minor health problems having a serious impact on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

Reduced muscle strength, weakened bones, poor eyesight, hearing, fatigue and memory problems can, in turn, increase the risk of falls, disability, hospital admissions and the need for long-term care.

People with frailty are also at risk of developing conditions such as anxiety and depression so ensuring people have access to comprehensive assessment and joined up care, treatment and support is vital to help prevent or slow further decline.

Statistics show around 10 per cent of people aged over 65 live with frailty which rises to between 25 per cent and 50 per cent for those aged over 85.

The aim of the new acute frailty unit is to ensure older adults receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Through early identification and screening, the team can intervene quickly, helping to slow or even reverse the progression of frailty in many cases.

Lindsay McKay, FVRH’s frailty team lead at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, said: “This new unit represents a major step forward in how we care for older people across Forth Valley. By recognising frailty early and provided focused, multidisciplinary care, we’re seeing better outcomes and delivering more coordinated and efficient services overall.”

Although only open a few weeks, the unit has already made a significant impact, showing a reduction in the length of time patients are staying in hospital, an increase in direct discharges, and shorter waiting times in the emergency department – which are all contributing to freeing up beds across the hospital and a better experience for patients.

The development of the acute frailty unit is part of the health board’s wider commitment to the delivery of innovative, person-centred care to prevent ill health and support healthy ageing in Forth Valley.