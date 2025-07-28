New top nurse to lead 4000 staff in Forth Valley

A new top nurse to lead 4000 staff has been appointed by NHS Forth Valley.

After what they called a “competitive recruitment process” which attracted a high calibre of senior nursing candidates from across the country, the health board went with an internal appointment.

Professor Karen Goudie was the board’s director of nursing before taking on her new role earlier this month. In her new position she will also take on leadership responsibility for midwives and allied healthcare professionals across the organisation.

She began her senior nursing career as an advanced nurse practitioner in NHS Forth Valley, and previously was a nurse consultant in NHS Fife and then chief nurse for University Hospital Monklands for six years, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, where she also led the roll out of a digital electronic observations programme across NHS Lanarkshire.

Professor Karen Goudie is the new executive nurse director for NHS Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed

Professor Goudie said: “I have very much enjoyed working as director of nursing over the last 18 months, however, I’m excited to be taking on new challenges in this executive leadership role where I will have responsibility for a workforce of more than 4000 nurses, midwives and AHPs across Forth Valley.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Professor Frances Dodd, the current executive nurse director, who is retiring from her role in July 2025. Over the last three years, Frances has driven forward many changes and improvements as well as strengthening our connections with local partners across Forth Valley and beyond.

"I look forward to building on this work and continuing to increase the training and development opportunities available to local nursing, midwifery and AHP staff.”