New technology delivering quicker treatment for NHS Forth Valley patients

Forth Valley patients suffering eye problems following an injury or accident are being treated more quickly.

New technology involving a slit lamp aligned with a tablet computer is enabling consultant ophthalmologists to view the magnified eye remotely and advise the best way forward.

The system is being used in the Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Minor Injuries Unit at the Stirling Health and Care Village.

The live video feed means many patients no longer have to travel to the Ophthalmology Department at Falkirk Community Hospital for review and emergency cases are identified earlier.

Iain Livingstone, NHS FV consultant ophthalmologist, said: “Around 50 per cent of video-enabled consultations have resulted in either same day discharge from the Emergency Department or Minor Injuries Unit or prevented the need for a follow-up review at the Opthalmolmology Department in Falkirk Community Hospital.”