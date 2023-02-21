New street football initiative aims to tackle addiction and other issues in Stenhousemuir

The Street Soccer Scotland initiative will provide a range of services and activities aimed at building confidence and self-esteem while tackling issues such as homelessness, mental health, addiction and long-term unemployment.

It will begin as a five-week SCQF course which will allow participants to learn and grow. Each participant will learn new coaching skills and how to manage a football event with a Level 4 SCQF certificate to recognise their new-found knowledge and skills.

The Network Programme in Stenhousemuir will be run in partnership with Stenhousemuir FC’s Warriors in the Community and supported by Forth Valley Recovery. The sessions will be delivered by experienced staff who will provide support and guidance to participants through football-themed activities and personal development workshops.

Warriors in the Community's Blair Cremin

Blair Cremin, of Stenhousemuir-based Warriors in the Community, said: “Street Soccer Scotland’s Network Programme has the potential to make a lasting impact in the

lives of those who need it most. We’re pleased to be partnering with Street Soccer Scotland and offer this resource to our local community.”

Street Soccer Scotland network manager Stuart Lovell added: “Our programmes have a proven track record of success in improving the lives of the individuals we serve and we’re excited to expand our reach to the community of Stenhousemuir and the wider Forth Valley area.”

The Street Soccer Scotland programme will also provide job skills training and educational opportunities to help individuals achieve their goals and overcome obstacles.