New parents making use of the neonatal unit new Green Room. Pictured enjoying the room Ellie Newby and Caitlin and Scott Adams. Pic: Michael Gillen

Parents of tiny babies born early have a new facility where they can spend some time.

A green room or calm space has been unveiled in the neonatal unit at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary.

It also provides a private, non-clinical area for parents to meet with healthcare staff from the unit to get an update on their baby’s progress, catch up with their local midwifery or health visiting teams or have a session with one of the psychology team.

The comfortable room is stocked with snacks and drinks, as well as books and craft materials to help entertain and keep older children occupied. It will also be used to host number of wellbeing sessions and parent craft sessions throughout the year.

Mum, Ellie Newby, 27, with her nine week old daughter, Robyn Newby. Pic: Michael Gillen

Pamela Connolly, manager of the neonatal ward at the Larbert hospital, said the room was an important and valuable addition and the feedback from some of the first parents to use it had been very positive.

She said: “One mum mentioned that when she was in the neonatal unit with her previous child she often felt she had nowhere to decompress and compose herself. It also provides somewhere more private for parents to speak to staff away from the unit which can often be very busy.

“Many parents may spend large periods of time in the unit so having somewhere comfortable to go to at the end of a long day where they can relax on their own or with other parents makes a huge difference.

Alongside the introduction of new Green Room, a series of weekly drop-in support groups for parents have also been arranged. These are open to the parents of babies currently being cared for in the unit as well as parents whose babies were admitted to the neonatal unit in the past.

New parents Scott Adams, 35, wife Caitlin, 32, with their two weeks old twin sons Asher and Atlas. Pic: Michael Gillen