New £2 million fund available to Falkirk projects which help people with long term health issues

The Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland’s Self Management Fund aims to help organisations providing support for disabled people and people living with long term conditions.

By James Trimble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT

The £2 million fund will also support unpaid carers who help individuals live their lives better on their own terms.

Alliance chief officer Sara Redmond said: “The pandemic has exacerbated health inequalities in Scotland’s communities who are now also facing the impact of the costof living crisis.

"Across Scotland our third sector is offering a diverse range of support and life changing opportunities, addressing social isolation. This continued funding from the Scottish Government offers vital support to be able to respond in increasingly challenging times.”

The funding will help carers continue to look after people with long term health issues
Organisations can apply for two grant types – a small grant of up to £15,000 for up to one year or a large grant of up to £120,000 for up to three years.

The Self Management Fund is open for applications until Monday, May 22.

E-mail [email protected] for more information.

