Following a recruitment drive, the new members have been selected to join the Integration Joint Board (IJB) and expand the range of expertise and experience informing decisions made by the board, which has responsibility for planning, resourcing and operational oversight of Falkirk’s community-based health and social care services.

Welcoming the new members, Dr Michele McClung, chair of Falkirk IJB, said: “Their personal and professional expertise will enhance the understanding of the board and inform person-centred decisions about local services. I also wish to thank our previous and outgoing representatives, Victoria McRae, Morven Mack, and Frank , who brought invaluable insight and have contributed their time, expertise, and passion to the board.”

Carers representative Carol Ann Harrower said: “Anyone can become a carer, or even take on a caring role without realising they are a carer. It is important to me that people with experience of care have a voice within health and social care services, and I hope to make a difference for carers and their loved ones.”

Ian Dickson

While Ian Dickson said: “Falkirk’s third sector is fortunate to have many dedicated, motivated professionals delivering invaluable services to the community. I am proud to represent the sector and hope that I can demonstrate the vital part our efforts play within Falkirk’s health and social care services”.

Carol Ann provides care for her daughter, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2021, and has had first-hand experience of the impact of Alzheimer’s upon family life through her mother-in-law’s diagnosis.

In her professional life, Carol Ann works as a HR manager for a Scottish charity, and hopes her personal and work experience will be beneficial in her new role on the board.

Appointed as CEO of Falkirk’s Mental Health Association (FDAMH) in 2021, Ian also represents the third sector on the Falkirk Community Planning Partnership’s mental health group. In his previous role as operations manager, he played an integral part in ensuring community services remained available throughout the pandemic.

Carol Ann Harrower