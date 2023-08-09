News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

New look garden for staff and patients to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A garden area at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been redesigned in order to provide a peaceful haven for staff and patients.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:47 BST

The courtyard garden, located on the ground floor of the Women and Children’s Unit, now provides a pleasant and calming space for staff from the unit and from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to use during breaks as well as a private area for patients from ICU to spend time outdoors in the fresh air to support their recovery.

New paving has been laid to enable patients to be taken outside in wheelchairs or beds and electric sockets have been installed so that ventilators can be charged, if required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four raised beds have been installed to grow flowers, vegetables, fruit and herbs along with wind spinners to create movement and ensure there is always something to look at.

The new look garden area gives staff and patients a place to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Submitted)The new look garden area gives staff and patients a place to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Submitted)
The new look garden area gives staff and patients a place to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

A gazebo has also been installed to provide protection from the rain and sun along with a variety of outside tables, chairs and benches.

The transformation has been funded by an NHS Charities Together Covid-19 recovery grant and was developed with the support of staff from NHS Forth Valley’s Public Health Nutrition Team who worked in partnership with colleagues from the Women and Children’s and ICU to develop a space for growing and relaxation.

Alison McBride, NHS Forth Valley’s head of midwifery, said: “Prior to the project, the courtyard area was underused and unappealing, however, staff, patients and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

visitors came together at monthly drop-in sessions to share their ideas of what they would like to see in the space.

“The feedback from local staff and patients has been fantastic and many say they feel much calmer sitting in the courtyard area now as they find the colours and sounds very relaxing.”

Susan Buchanan, ICU senior charge nurse at FVRH, added: “We wanted an area that we could take some of our longer-term patients to as being out of the Unit is a

valuable part of their recovery and wellbeing.

"The staff also wanted a space where they could relax on a break and enjoy some peace and quiet and fresh air.”

Related topics:Forth Valley Royal HospitalNHSIntensive Care UnitNHS Forth ValleyCovid-19