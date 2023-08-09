New look garden for staff and patients to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The courtyard garden, located on the ground floor of the Women and Children’s Unit, now provides a pleasant and calming space for staff from the unit and from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to use during breaks as well as a private area for patients from ICU to spend time outdoors in the fresh air to support their recovery.

New paving has been laid to enable patients to be taken outside in wheelchairs or beds and electric sockets have been installed so that ventilators can be charged, if required.

Four raised beds have been installed to grow flowers, vegetables, fruit and herbs along with wind spinners to create movement and ensure there is always something to look at.

The new look garden area gives staff and patients a place to relax in at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Submitted)

A gazebo has also been installed to provide protection from the rain and sun along with a variety of outside tables, chairs and benches.

The transformation has been funded by an NHS Charities Together Covid-19 recovery grant and was developed with the support of staff from NHS Forth Valley’s Public Health Nutrition Team who worked in partnership with colleagues from the Women and Children’s and ICU to develop a space for growing and relaxation.

Alison McBride, NHS Forth Valley’s head of midwifery, said: “Prior to the project, the courtyard area was underused and unappealing, however, staff, patients and

visitors came together at monthly drop-in sessions to share their ideas of what they would like to see in the space.

“The feedback from local staff and patients has been fantastic and many say they feel much calmer sitting in the courtyard area now as they find the colours and sounds very relaxing.”

Susan Buchanan, ICU senior charge nurse at FVRH, added: “We wanted an area that we could take some of our longer-term patients to as being out of the Unit is a

valuable part of their recovery and wellbeing.