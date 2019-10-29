New health and wellbeing hub launches in Falkirk shopping centre

A new one-stop health and wellbeing hub has opened in Falkirk with the aim of getting people more active.

The Braveheart Connections facility was launched in The Howgate Shopping Centre last week by Provost Billy Buchanan.

A range of activities are on offer, including weight management and peer support groups, healthy lifestyle sessions, short mall walks suitable for all abilities, health testing and strength and balance exercises.

Gordon Thomson, Braveheart chairman, said: “We are excited to open this new resource which will enable us to engage with more people in the community, offering free support for a healthy lifestyle.”

Braveheart Connections is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11am-3pm. Opening hours will be extended as more volunteers are recruited and trained.

For more details, visit www.braveheart.uk.net.