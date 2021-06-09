New Friday drop-in COVID vaccine clinics launched across Forth Valley

They are aimed at specific groups, and get underway next week.

The new clinics will be available for anyone over 50 or in a priority group who has not had a Covid-19 vaccine so far, and anyone who has waited more than nine weeks since their first vaccination and not yet received an appointment letter for their second dose.

The drop-in clinics are available at the Forth Valley College campuses at Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa from 8.30am – 7.15pm on Fridays only from June 18.



Jillian Taylor, operational lead for NHS Forth Valley’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “The uptake rates in older age groups and those with underlying health conditions has been fantastic which means we have helped protect the most vulnerable people in our local communities who are most at risk.

"However, we also know that there are some people out there who may not have taken up the opportunity to get vaccinated and it is this group that we are encouraging to drop in, along with those who have waited more than nine weeks for their second dose and do not yet have a scheduled appointment.

“We are initially targeting these specific groups to help manage capacity so please do not attend a drop-in clinic if you don’t belong to one of these groups. We will also monitor the uptake and look at the possibility of extending the criteria for the drop-in clinics if possible, depending on vaccine supplies.”

