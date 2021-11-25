New Falkirk-based Food Train shopping and befriending services rolled out to help elderly

Food Train is preparing to roll out operations in the area after being commissioned by the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to help residents aged 65 and over to live better lives in their own homes.

The charity is now urging volunteers to come forward to support its work.

Patricia Cassidy, HSCP chief officer, said: “Working in partnership with Food Train presents an exciting opportunity.

Food Train has rolled out its services in the Falkirk area to help residents aged 65 and over to live better lives in their own homes. Contributed.

“The support provided by volunteers and the third sector to individuals within our communities is invaluable.

“Many people will understand feeling isolated and lonely, and the impact this can have on our mental and physical health.

“Food Train’s new Falkirk service and team of volunteers will provide friendly support and a much-needed boost to people in our communities as we recover from the pandemic.”

The Falkirk Food Train network will offer its award-winning home shopping and delivery service, as well as household support, meal sharing and befriending schemes.

It is encouraging volunteers to sign up to assist its team in improving lives and trying to ensure that over-65s don’t go without essential supplies.

An open day to highlight the opportunities available – whether through taking lists, collecting shopping or making deliveries – will be held on Thursday, December 9 (10am-2pm) at its new branch office: Room 10, Ironworks Business Centre, Castle Laurie Park, Bankside.

Michelle Carruthers, Food Train chief executive, said: “We know from our work already with the HSCP, and elsewhere in Scotland, that there is real demand for our services.

“We are keen to get to work as soon as we can to begin to address that and would love to hear from anyone interested in helping us to ensure that older people can eat well and live well in their own homes.

“Their support is vital – and it’s rewarding work, helping people directly in the community, whether that’s through making deliveries, helping someone keep on top of their household chores or sharing a cuppa and a blether.”

Food Train already operates in nine other Scottish local authority areas.

For more details about volunteering, email [email protected] or call 01387 270800.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.