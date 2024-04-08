Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gail Woodcock is the newly appointed chief officer for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), the Integration Joint Board for the area has revealed.

She takes up her new role today (Monday) having previously been the partnership’s head of integration since 2021.

Gail has over 30 years’ experience working within public sector and community health and social care settings, and has significant expertise in managing transformation projects involving social care, primary care, mental health and digital services.

Before joining Falkirk HSCP, she spent time in senior leadership positions within Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Bon Accord Care, Aberdeen City Council’s Social Care delivery organisation.

She is also a former chair of the Health and Social Care Scotland Strategic Commissioning Group.

Gail’s appointment follows a recruitment process overseen by the chief executives of both Falkirk Council and NHS Forth Valley, the two main partners in the HSCP.

Following her appointment Gail said: "I’m extremely honoured to take on this position and build on my experience of working with many dedicated local teams to improve outcomes and make a positive difference to local people and communities across Falkirk."

“I hope to continue the partnership’s strong track record of working closely with a wide range of partners at a local and national level including many independent, community and voluntary organisations to deliver high quality services and support.

“Having recently refreshed our strategic plans for the next three years, this is an exciting time to lead the partnership into the future and prepare for the many opportunities and challenges which lie ahead.”

Gail also thanked outgoing chief officer, Patricia Cassidy, who recently retired after eight years in the role. She said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Patricia, as I and many others have valued her insight and positive approach to supporting colleagues achieve the very best for local health and care services."