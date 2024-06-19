New chief executive appointed to NHS Forth Valley to lead 'transformation'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead beleaguered NHS Forth Valley.

Ross McGuffie comes to the top role after over two decades working in health and social care in Lanarkshire.

His most recent role has been chief officer of health and social care for North Lanarkshire.

Previous chief executive Cathy Cowan announced in August last year she was retiring after five years in post. During this time she had to deal with the pandemic, but huge issues involving out-of-hours waiting times and unscheduled care, saw the health board placed in special measures by the Scottish government.

Ross McGuffie is the new chief executive of NHS Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed

A report by Healthcare Improvement Scotland report raised questions about the safe delivery of care at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The job information issued by NHS Forth Valley said they were looking for someone to “drive transformation”, adding whoever got the position “must take the lead in dealing with the problems of matching available resources to competing priorities and demands”.

The salary is to be in the region of £114,726 - £152,405 per annum depending on experience.

Announcing the appointment of Mr McGuffie, Neena Mahal, interim chair of NHS Forth Valley, said, “Following a rigorous recruitment process, I am delighted that Ross will be joining NHS Forth Valley as our new chief executive and I would like to congratulate him on behalf the board.

"Ross has a proven track record in transforming services and brings extensive skills, knowledge and experience of system leadership to this important role. We look forward to Ross joining us to build on the excellent work which is underway in NHS Forth Valley.”

Following his appointment, Mr McGuffie said: “I am delighted to be joining NHS Forth Valley and I’m very much looking forward to meeting with local staff, colleagues and partners across the health and care system as well as getting to know local communities.

“Although it is a very challenging time for healthcare services across the country, I know a lot of good work is already underway to address these challenges and I’m keen to build on this and identify further opportunities to improve the health and wellbeing of local people.”