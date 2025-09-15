New chair announced for NHS Forth Valley's board

NHS Forth Valley’s board has a new chair.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neena Mahal will take up the role following an open recruitment process.

Ms Mahal has been Interim Chair of the Board since April last year and brings extensive NHS leadership and corporate governance experience, having previously held the role of chair of NHS Lanarkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her expertise in governance and strategy development have been shaped through a wide range of roles across public bodies, the charitable and voluntary sector, including the Broadcasting Council for Scotland, National Museums Scotland, BBC Children in Need, The Glasgow Academy and Glasgow Caledonian University Court.

Neena Mahal has been appointed chair of the board for NHS Forth Valley having been interim chair since April 2024. (Pic: NHS Forth Valley)

Ms Mahal is a qualified careers adviser and freelance consultant, trainer and mentor, specialising in collaborative leadership and organisational change. She is a strong advocate of partnership working and building a positive and inclusive culture.

In 2014, she was commissioned as a Deputy Lieutenant for Lanarkshire and in 2021, received an MBE for services to healthcare.

Ms Mahal said it is “an honour and a privilege” to be appointed to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Over the last 18 months I have had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of staff and key partners, and I have been hugely impressed with the many examples I have seen of collaboration, innovation and improvement.

“This is an exciting time to lead the Board as we finalise our new Population Health and Care Strategy for the next ten years and I look forward to building on the progress we have already made, working with our staff, local communities and partner organisations to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone who lives in Forth Valley.”

Ross McGuffie, Chief Executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “I am delighted that Neena has been appointed into the substantive Chair role to continue the great work she has already led in the Board since arriving in April 2024 and I look forward to working closely with Neena as we move forwards into what will be an exciting period for NHS Forth Valley.”