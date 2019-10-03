New Bereavement Breakfast Club launching in Falkirk district

A breakfast club for anyone who has lost a loved one is launching in Falkirk district.

In what’s believed to be the first of its kind in the region, the Bereavement Breakfast Club sessions will take place on an initial three-month basis at Falkirk Golf Club in Stirling Road, Camelon.

The gatherings are open to all ages and will offer a breakfast roll with tea or coffee in an informal setting where visitors can pop in, take a seat and choose whether to chat with others or simply sit and listen.

Sheena McCorrie, NHS Forth Valley bereavement service co-ordinator, said: “Often taking the first step to come to a club like this can appear daunting.

“But we believe it will provide a great opportunity to share the burden with others who may be going through a similar experience.

“Loneliness is very much a 21st Century problem and after losing a loved one people often feel alone and don’t know where to turn to.

“We are hoping to provide a shoulder for them to lean on.”

The club will also be able to signpost people to additional services if participants feel in need of extra support.

Attendees are also welcome to take a friend along to the sessions.

The club will meet on the first Friday of every month from 10am until noon on Friday, October 4; Friday, November 1; and Friday, December 6. For more details, call 01324 614307 or email FV-UHB.bereavementservice@nhs.net.