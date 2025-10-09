Neonatal unit at Labert's Forth Valley Royal Hospital receives Gold accreditation from Bliss baby charity

The neonatal unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been recognised for the outstanding care and support it provides to premature and sick babies and their families.

The unit has been awarded Gold accreditation by the national baby charity Bliss and it was formally presented to the unit during a special ceremony this week.

The Bliss Baby Charter Accreditation Programme assesses neonatal units across the UK against best practice standards designed to ensure families are at the heart of their baby’s care. Achieving gold accreditation is the highest possible recognition, highlighting the unit's commitment to delivering high quality, family integrated care.

Staff in the neonatal unit at the Larbert hospital have worked closely with families to create a welcoming environment that supports parents to be involved in their baby’s care, from encouraging skin-to-skin contact to involving families in ward rounds and decision making.

The neonatal unit at FVRH has received Gold accreditation from Bliss. Pictured, from left: Caroline Lee-Davey (CEO of Bliss); Dr Dominic O’Reilly (consultant paediatrician); Kirsty Wotherspoon (midwife and Bliss lead); Jenni Minto MSP (Public Health and Women’s Health Minister); Pamela Connolly (neonatal ward manager) and Karen MacFarlane (department manager for paediatrics and neonatal).

Pamela Connolly, neonatal ward manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the first Level Two Neonatal Unit in Scotland to receive the Bliss Baby Charter Gold accreditation. It is a fantastic reflection of the hard work and dedication our staff showcase daily. Here in Forth Valley, we truly believe families are our partners in care and it is a privilege to help them during their neonatal journey.”

The presentation of the accreditation was attended by Jenni Minto MSP, minister for public health and women’s health, and Caroline Lee-Davey, Bliss chief executive.

Ms Minto said it was “a tremendous achievement” for the team, adding: “The Gold Accreditation from Bliss reflects the exceptional standard of care provided to babies and their families, and the dedication of staff to supporting parents every step of the way.”

Ms Lee-Davey said: “This much deserved Gold accreditation reflects the commitment demonstrated by the fantastic staff at Forth Valley to providing an exemplary standard of care for premature and sick babies.

"It is clear that the families who’ve spent time on the unit have felt empowered to be partners in their baby’s care, side-by-side with professionals, which we know is best for babies and families.”