National Insurance hike could force Falkirk social care providers out of business
From April, employer’s National Insurance contributions will increase from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent.
Members of Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board – which oversees health and social care services locally – heard on Friday that the overall impact was difficult to estimate.
While Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) will be funded for 60 per cent of the increase, the remaining 40 per cent is likely to be around £775,000.
But there is also a fear that the financial impact on private care providers will lead to some going out of business.
Chief officer Gail Woodcock told the board that as staff makes up such a high proportion of care companies’ costs, there was little room for manoeuvre.
Chief finance officer Marie Kiers told members the impact on providers was “absolutely a concern” as the increase in costs has been estimated at around £3-4 million for private care providers in the local area.
She said she Ms Woodcock had attended discussions where Scottish Care, the organisation that represents care providers, had said “40 per cent of providers had indicated they might not be around next year in view of the employers’ NI contribution issues”.
This could have an impact on Falkirk HSCP as they would be left to pick up any contracts that were unfulfilled.
This comes at a time when rising costs means their reserves will be depleted to around £300,000, well below the recommended £2 million, to meet any unexpected costs.
She told members that the number of companies providing care and support at home locally might well reduce the risk for the council, although “it won’t mitigate the whole risk”.
