MSP warns of 'looming A&E crisis' for Falkirk patients

Public Health Scotland figures show in the second week of August, 402 people waited over four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged at Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s A&E services, while 44 people waited over eight hours at A&E services at the hospital.

Mr Leonard, former Scottish Labour Party leader, said: “It is a matter of great concern over 400 people waited over four hours to be seen at A&E at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. The people of Falkirk deserve swift medical attention but they are being deprived of it by the Scottish Government’s failure to re-mobilise the NHS.

MSP Richard Leonard believes Forth Valley Royal Hospital A&E services are facing a 'looming crisis'

“For months now frontline NHS workers and their unions have been raising the alarm but the Health Secretary has point blank failed to heed their calls.”

