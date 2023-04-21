For a motion to be debated, it must receive cross party support.

In August 2021 West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership decided to close St Michael’s temporarily using emergency powers.

In June last year, a report to West Lothian Integration Joint Board contained two recommendations – that it should remain closed or a public consultation be held to review future bed space requirements.

St Michael's Hospital in Linlithgow was temporarily closed in Augist 2021; now its future is hanging in the balance.

Fiona said: “I have lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament highlighting the importance of retaining St Michael’s Hospital in Linlithgow for the north of the county.

“Since the initial closure, I have called for St Michael’s to be retained and re-opened. I have met a number of times with the West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership and the well supported Friends of St Michael’s Group, who are also campaigning for this.

“On February 7 I attended a packed meeting about the future of St Michael’s Hospital in Cross House, attended by over 170 people. The importance, need and commitment for end of life, respite and step down intermediary care in the north of the county was made very clear by local people in attendance.