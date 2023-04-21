MSP Fiona Hyslop calls for Parliament debate on St Michael's Hospital
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has lodged a motion in Parliament calling for a debate to highlight the importance of St Michael’s Hospital.
For a motion to be debated, it must receive cross party support.
In August 2021 West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership decided to close St Michael’s temporarily using emergency powers.
In June last year, a report to West Lothian Integration Joint Board contained two recommendations – that it should remain closed or a public consultation be held to review future bed space requirements.
Fiona said: “I have lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament highlighting the importance of retaining St Michael’s Hospital in Linlithgow for the north of the county.
“Since the initial closure, I have called for St Michael’s to be retained and re-opened. I have met a number of times with the West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership and the well supported Friends of St Michael’s Group, who are also campaigning for this.
“On February 7 I attended a packed meeting about the future of St Michael’s Hospital in Cross House, attended by over 170 people. The importance, need and commitment for end of life, respite and step down intermediary care in the north of the county was made very clear by local people in attendance.
“I am aware that the bed review consultation is due for publication in June. I hope this debate will show the Parliament’s collective view that the hospital must be retained and used for the purpose it was initially intended, when it was first gifted to the Health Board from St Michael’s Church in the 19th Century.”