More patients facing long waits in Forth Valley's A&E as waiting times increase further

The number of people waiting longer than four hours in Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department has reached its highest level since December 2022.

According to the latest figures published by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday, just 39.7 per cent of the 1163 people who attended the Larbert hospital’s emergency department in the first week of January were seen, treated, admitted or discharged within four hours.

The last time the local figures fell below 40 per cent was in December 2022, when the data showed 37.5 per cent of people waiting more than four hours.

The number of patients waiting has increased from the week ending on December 31 when the figure stood at 43.5 per cent.

The number of people waiting longer than four hours at Forth Valley Royal Hospital's A&E department has increased and is at its highest number since December 2022. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

NHS Forth Valley said an increase in cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses, as well as norovirus, over the New Year and early January period alongside many seriously ill patients may have accounted for the increased pressure on the hospital’s capacity and flow during that period. The health board said it continues to face capacity challenges impacting on A&E waiting times and urged members of the public to seek the right care in the right place.

The most recent figures also show that 408 people (35.1 per cent of those attending) waited over eight hours and 251 (21.6 per cent) waited over 12 hours.

The waiting times are well below the Scottish Government target of 95 per cent being treated, admitted or discharged within a four hour timeframe.

NHS Forth Valley, which has just one acute hospital, was once again the health board with the lowest number of people seen within the four hour target.

The latest figures also follow a warning from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) last week that this week’s waiting times would be even longer than the previous week.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital, like many hospitals across Scotland, continues to face capacity challenges with many seriously ill patients requiring admission for treatment along with high numbers of patients experiencing delays in being discharged. This impacts on our performance against the four-hour emergency access standard.

“Patients with more serious illnesses and injuries who require urgent care continue to be prioritised and many patients will undergo tests and start treatment in ED while they wait to be admitted to a hospital ward.

“Staff and colleagues working in local health and care services across the area are doing everything possible to reduce delays and anyone who requires health advice for an injury or illness which isn’t life-threating can use the symptom checkers on NHS Inform or call NHS 24 on 111 for advice.”

The health board is also reminding people that local pharmacists can provide advice and free treatment for many common clinical conditions without the need for a GP prescription, and that appointments can be arranged with a wider range of healthcare professionals at local GP practices, including mental health nurses and physiotherapists.

Across Scotland as a whole, the number of people seen within a four hour period dropped to the lowest level since December 2022. For the first time since then, less than 60 per cent of people were treated, admitted or discharged within four hours. The Scottish average for the first week of 2024 saw 59.4 per cent of the 24,583 people going to A&E within the target waiting time.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said high levels of flu and Covid alongside staff sickness was having an impact on services.

He said: “I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work closely with boards to support the delivery of sustained improvements.

“The heightened winter pressure being felt by our A&Es, which is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK, is being impacted by high levels of flu and Covid as well as staff sickness.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards to maximise capacity to meet demand, including expanded Hospital at Home services that are helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate. This aims to relieve pressure on the front door of our A&Es.”