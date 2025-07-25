More funding for hospices as Health Secretary tours Strathcarron

An additional £5 million of funding for independent hospices, including Strathcarron, has been announced by the Scottish Government.

It will allow hospices to increase wages for staff to be in line with what the NHS pays.

The funding was promised in the budget announced earlier this year for frontline staff providing essential palliative and end-of-life care in independent hospices.

It is also hoped it will allow hospices to recruit and retain skilled healthcare staff.

The news came after Scottish Labour urged the government to release the money.

Health Secretary Neil Gray was at Strathcarron Hospice earlier today to make the announcement and tour the facilities.

The Minister said: “Independent hospices provide vital care and support to people and families across Scotland at the most difficult times in their lives. I am pleased we are able to support these organisations in supporting pay parity for their clinical staff.

“This funding recognises the skilled, compassionate care that hospice staff deliver every day, and helps ensure their pay reflects the immense value of their work."

Jacki Smart, chair of the Scottish Hospice Leadership Group, said: “This is a welcome first step in recognising the needs of the hospice sector, which plays a key role in delivering specialist palliative care for Scotland.

"It is right for patients and staff that hospices can pay skilled professionals fairly and in line with NHS colleagues, and we need to keep pace on this.”

The news was also welcomed by Strathcarron CEO Mags McCarthy, who said: "As a hospice charity, we are facing an uphill challenge with ever rising costs and increasing demand for our specialist palliative care services.

"The announcement of an additional £5 million funding for Scottish hospices is appreciated. This along with an understanding from Scottish Government that work will continue alongside discussions about long-term pay parity and funding is welcomed. “Many thanks to the Cabinet Secretary for visiting Strathcarron Hospice and taking the time to chat with patients and staff which was enjoyed by all.”

But one provider fears the money is not enough.

While Marie Curie Scotland, which has two hospices in Scotland, welcomed the funding they urged for more to be done.

Amy Dalrymple, Marie Curie’s associate director of policy and public affairs , said: “One-off funding like this will not address the long-term funding challenges or tackle the inequalities that exist in end of life care.

“Alongside increased support for community services, we’re calling on the Scottish Government to deliver a sustainable, long-term funding plan, that includes ways to future-proof the workforce, so that wherever you live, whatever your illness, you’ll be able to rely on good care right to the end.”

She added: “However, we are concerned that this £5 million will not touch the sides given the recent changes to employer National Insurance contributions which are expected to cost Marie Curie Scotland close to half a million pounds in 2025-26 alone.

"Death is one of two certainties in life.

“The Scottish Government must prioritise palliative care to ease the strain on the already overburdened and underfunded NHS and create a system that works for everyone now and in the future.”