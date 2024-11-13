More elderly in Falkirk area risk malnourishment than elsewhere in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than a quarter of older people in Falkirk are in danger of becoming malnourished, a charity has warned.

Screening by older people’s charity Food Train has found that 28 per cent of people aged 65 and over in the district are at risk of malnourishment and falling ill – much higher than the national average of 16 per cent.

But of more concern, it believes the actual numbers are greater, with concerns growing about undetected and unreported malnourishment among older people, as well as the impact that has on their health.

Food Train works to tackle malnutrition and loneliness among older people by making sure they have access to the food they need to eat well and live well in their own homes.

Charity Food Train has warned over a quarter of Falkirk's elderly population are at risk of malnutrition. Pic: Contributed

Its delivery vans are familiar sights on the area’s streets – dropping off groceries to its 135 members locally.

The charity is raising its concerns about malnourishment and issuing calls for action to tackle the issue as part of UK Malnutrition Awareness Week which runs from November 11-17.

Jen Grant is a Falkirk-based dietitian who works for Food Train’s Eat Well Age Well project to tackle malnutrition among older people and is highlighting both the scale of the issue and the signs to look out for.

She said: “Malnourishment is both a cause and consequence of ill health. People who are malnourished are at increased risk of becoming unwell and malnourishment can exacerbate other health concerns - including becoming frail and suffering falls.

Jen Grant, a dietician with older people's charity Food Train. Pic: Contributed

“If you’re unwell - perhaps with a cancer diagnosis or dementia - that can put you at greater risk of becoming malnourished as well.”

Early intervention is recognised as a key way to stop those in danger of becoming malnourished, most notably by preventing dramatic weight loss.

To heighten awareness and encourage action, Food Train is this week writing to all of the area’s MSPs calling for:

*Mandatory malnutrition screening by all agencies supporting older people

*The right to food to be embedded in Scots law

*Increased investment in community initiatives tackling isolation and increasing opportunities for older people to eat

*The Scottish Government to appoint and Older People’s Minister to help tackle this and other issues affecting the over-65s

Food Train chief executive Rosie McLuskie said: “The fact that 28 per cent of older people across Falkirk are at risk of malnutrition is extremely worrying. But the even more concerning reality is that this number is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg.

“The people we have screened are those who have accessed a service run by us, or one of our partners. What about the people who aren’t using services like ours and are slipping through the net?

“Malnourishment among older people is a hidden problem, which has a serious impact on people’s health. For their sake, we need to redouble efforts to get an accurate picture of the scale of those at risk - and those who are actually malnourished and need immediate help.”

Food Train has long argued that increased investment in screening and preventative community services such as theirs would ease the financial strain on NHS and social care services by reducing the number of older people who become ill due to malnutrition or loneliness.

Falkirk Foodbank has previously highlight that many older people feel embarrassed about accessing the free food parcels they provide.

To find out about how Food Train could help you or someone you know, email [email protected] or call 0800 3047924. Register as a volunteer here