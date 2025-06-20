MND Awareness Day: Ian from Bo'ness urges people to make the most of every day

A man living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has urged others to live life to the full before it’s too late.

Retired police officer Ian Pettigrew also praised the support he has received from Strathcarron Hospice.

His comments come as MND Awareness Day is marked on June 21.

Ian Pettigrew first noticed symptoms around eight years ago when his walking started being impacted and he was dropping things. He had issues with his knees and had an operation, however, symptoms didn’t improve.

He then underwent an MRI scan which showed that he had experienced a series of small strokes, before eventually being diagnosed with MND in May 2022.

MND affects the nerves known as motor neurones. The nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and help tell muscles what to do.

Everyone will be impacted differently, however movement is affected alongside other symptoms such as muscle weakness, joint pain, speech and swallowing problems.

Not everyone has all the symptoms or in the same order. The speed at which symptoms progress can also vary.

Ian, 65, who is from Bo'ness, said: “My mobility and speech are deteriorating slowly and progressively. I can no longer do some things that I used to do and have an electric wheelchair to help me get about. I used to like playing darts and pool … I miss that. I can’t help Jean my wife with the housework and make things in the garage like planters for the garden any more. It’s hard when I have always been someone who has kept busy.

“Since my diagnosis I have had great support from Strathcarron Hospice Live Your Life team. They have a blether on the phone and are very helpful – they really have helped me no end.

“I would never have thought about going to Strathcarron but by speaking to the Live Your Life team I have seen a different side to hospice care. You get one life – you have to take it with both hands.

“I have had a few sessions at the hospice to see Caroline and Laura in the craft room to do some paintings and writing as part of my goal setting. That is becoming trickier over time as I don’t have full control of my hands, but I have enjoyed getting along to meet other people who are also having some challenges.”

Anyone living with, or caring for someone, with a life limiting illness across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, can speak directly to the Strathcarron Live your Life team without requiring a professional referral.

They can help navigate uncertainty, chat through challenges and together find ways for you to get on with living your life.

Ian says he has taken on the hospice mantra of “Making Every Moment Count” and is making the most of the time he has left, whilst he can.

This year he has holidayed to Las Vegas, taken a trip to Manchester for an Andrea Bocelli concert and visited Benidorm, with further trips booked up for the second half of the year.

Ian added: “My MND cannot be stopped or reversed – there is no cure. I am on a trial drug which will not help my outcome but will hopefully help others in the future. My advice to anyone who has been diagnosed is to take as much help as you can get and make the most of the time you have left.”

Mandy Malcomson, Live Your Life Team lead nurse, said: “It is a privilege for us to find out all about the person. And what is important to them for now and in the future.

“Ian has embraced life despite his MND and is an inspiration to all of us in the team.”

Strathcarron Hospice free Live Your Life support line is open 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01324 827383 or email [email protected].