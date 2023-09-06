Jenni Minto, Minister of Public Health and Women’s Health, met 10-year-old Adam Tasker, from Falkirk, and his parents while visiting the service in Stirling. (Pic: NHS Forth Valley)

Jenni Minto met with local audiology staff, students and volunteers during her visit and she heard about the wide range of work being taken forward to enhance the skills of local staff and further improve the range and quality of audiology services available across Forth Valley.

The minister also met with ten-year-old Adam Tasker, from Falkirk, who is due to undergo surgery to have a cochlear implant fitted after he experienced sudden profound level of hearing loss as a result of an injury while playing football. The audiology team, which provides tests and treatment for both children and adults affected by hearing loss, has been working closely with Adam and his parents, Gillian and Liam, over the last few months and helping them prepare for the forthcoming surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Minto said: “I was hugely impressed by the work underway to improve the experience of local patients of all ages and develop the skills and experience of the local audiology team. The care and commitment shown by the staff, students and volunteers I met was inspirational and I would like to thank the team for taking the time to meet with me and discuss the many challenges and improvements they have made to local services.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of NHS Forth Valley's audiology team met with Jenni Minto, Minister of Public Health and Women’s Health, during a recent visit. (Pic: NHS Forth Valley)