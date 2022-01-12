Mental health campaigns highlight support available for people in Lothian who are struggling during pandemic

The Mind Your Mind and Clear Your Head campaigns have been running since 10th December and will run throughout January.

Dr Alastair Cook reinforced that these continue to be tough and challenging times for everyone and encouraged those who need to speak to someone about how they’re feeling to access a range of free, confidential sources of help and advice.

Throughout January, the Scottish Government will be running campaigns across TV and radio to support those experiencing mental health and wellbeing difficulties. The campaigns signpost help available, both online and over the phone, from organisations including Samaritans, Breathing Space and SAMH. They also provide hints and tips on how people can look after themselves, and feel better.

Dr Cook acknowledged that feelings of anxiety, worry and frustration are being felt by many, to varying degrees, and encouraged people to make the effort to keep in touch with others to help with feelings of stress and isolation.

Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health Dr Alastair Cook said: “The pandemic is continuing to affect all our lives, and many are dealing with difficult feelings and emotions. It’s so important to continue to prioritise mental health, particularly during times of uncertainty, and remember that you’re not alone in feeling this way.

“If you’re feeling low, overwhelmed, unable to sleep, struggling to get out of bed, or just not yourself, I’d encourage you to talk to someone about how you’re feeling as it can help lighten the load. It might be a friend, or a family member initially, but organisations including Breathing Space and Samaritans can provide free, confidential advice over the phone.

“Support is there, so please reach out if you’re struggling. Visit NHS inform to find the support that’s right for you, or call NHS24 on 111 if you need more urgent help.”